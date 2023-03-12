Power Book II: Ghost season 3 spoilers: Monet wants answers!

We don’t think that it is going to be any surprise that entering the Power Book II: Ghost premiere on Starz, Zeke’s death is going to loom large. It was one of the most shocking moments of all of season 2, and we don’t think that the producers are going to back away from sharing the aftermath.

Now, there are a couple of different reasons why this death was shocking. For starters, Zeke was one of the few people within the world of this show that had some sort of air of innocence about him. He wasn’t a terrible guy; rather, he was just a college student who was trying to play basketball and make it into the league. Why kill him? Well, this wasn’t the intended outcome, and that’s where we add to the drama the fact that it was Lorenzo Tejada who is responsible for his death.

Within the first couple of episodes of the new season, what we can go ahead and say is this: Lorenzo is not going to be super-eager to confess to what happened. After all, why would he? The last thing that he wants to do is find himself in scalding hot water … or killed by Monet. She’s going to search for answers on what happened to him in the early going, but is Lorenzo going to do whatever he can to steer her in a separate direction?

One of the things that we’re curious about right now is pretty simple: More than likely, Monet is probably going to try and kill whoever is responsible for Zeke’s death — if there’s someone Lorenzo wants dead, isn’t this the perfect way to make that happen? This may just be a theory, but it is something we are looking out for big-time entering the new season!

Without further ado, here is a quick reminder that the new season of Ghost is going to be starting on Friday. The super-long wait for episodes is almost over!

