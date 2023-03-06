Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere: What we know

Can you believe that the Power Book II: Ghost season 3 premiere is just under two weeks away? There is a lot to be excited about, but also reasons to be nervous.

After all, you really just have to remember here that the Michael Rainey Jr. show is one where people die and die often. We do think that there’s potential for this to happen here and yet, we’d be surprised if it is so early in the season. The writers often save some of their big deaths for further on down the road.

For now, know the premiere is titled “Your Perception, Your Reality,” and the synopsis below gives some other details all about the story ahead:

A new semester at Stansfield means a fresh start for Tariq; Brayden learns the ropes at Weston Holdings under his uncle Lucas; Monet grieves the loss of Zeke; Cane searches for a new connect.

Just from this alone, you can gather there is a small time jump but at the same time, nothing that is altogether substantial. The writers want to ensure that Monet is still in the mourning period and we have a chance as a viewer to really experience that. The premiere will introduce some new faces, and one of those could be a new teacher! Meanwhile, Brayden will obviously be in a new spot, and he could be harboring a big secret that he is still keeping from Tariq.

While more and more info is going to come out in the weeks and months ahead, one thing still feels clear: The writers are not taking their foot off the gas. Things are starting off this season in a pretty huge way.

