The Last of Us season 2 premiere date: The most likely months

As so many of you likely and unfortunately know at this point, we’re going to be waiting for a long time to see The Last of Us premiere on HBO. The question is just how long we are talking about.

So while we are still extremely early in this process and we’re going to need to exercise some patience, why not go ahead and map out the most likely months for the new season? We don’t think there is anything wrong with some early projections here.

The first thing to note is that despite a season 2 renewal already being issued, the start of production is still months away. There is no confirmed start date, and this is obviously the first thing that will heavily determine what happens moving forward. From there, you have to think about post-production, which is also going to take a good while. Once all that is complete, HBO can start to think about some air dates … but it’s also clear that the network has a pretty packed schedule at the moment.

If there is one thing that we’d go ahead and see, it is that January, February, and March 2025 seem to be the most likely window for season 2. We’d love to see it back earlier, but we don’t think the network will hurry it. They also have a lot of hits seemingly set already for 2024 including The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and Euphoria. If we do see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey back next year, it would be in the fall — think around October or so. That just feels like a pipe dream right now given how long it is taking to make shows these days. (Still, we’re down to be pleasantly surprised at some point.)

When do you think we are going to be seeing The Last of Us season 2 premiere on HBO?

