The Last of Us season 3 already looks likely at HBO

Entering The Last of Us season 2 at HBO, one of the questions that we certainly wondered is rather simple: Will it be the final season? After all, the first season covered the entirety of the first game, but the ratings were so enormous that we don’t think anyone would want season 2 to be the final season. (There are no official plans for The Last of Us: Part III as a video game as of yet.)

Luckily, we do have some more news that suggests now that the network and producers are planning for more than just one season to cover the events of the second game.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Speaking to GQ in a new piece following the season 1 finale, executive producer Neil Druckmann made it clear that the events of the second game are “more than one season.” No one is saying how many seasons that would be, but there are certainly quotes out there already about the plans to expand upon the events of the games.

Do we think that the writers are going to radically change the events of the source material? We’re not sure about that — for those of you who think the show is going to opt against that big death in Part II, you are probably going to be disappointed. (If they do change it, we’d be floored.) What we would expect is for the show to cover more what happens in the time jump between the games, and also continue to show the evolution of the Joel – Ellie dynamic. Joel swore to her in the season 1 finale that his story about the Fireflies and the cure was the truth, and he lied to her — how long is that going to be under wraps? Emotionally, there is so much that can be tapped into when it comes to these characters moving forward.

Related – When can you expect season 2 for The Last of Us to actually premiere?

Do you think we are going to get a season 3 for The Last of Us at HBO?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







