The Last of Us season 2 premiere date hopes at HBO

In the wake of tonight’s season 1 finale, why not start discussions on The Last of Us season 2? When could it premiere?

For those who are unaware, the HBO show has already been renewed for another season — not that this is some sort of huge shock. Just remember for a moment that the first season was nothing short of an overwhelming success. We have a hard time thinking that the network wants to do anything other than get the story of Joel and Ellie back as soon as possible. The second season will almost certainly be based on The Last of Us: Part II, unless the producers throw some surprise curveball out there. (The crazy thing, of course, is the idea that there may not be a third season — there is no third game in the series right now.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

So when could you see the next batch of episodes? This is where we have some bad news — you’re going to be waiting for a good while. It is possible that production could begin on the next batch of episodes later this year, but even that right now still remains a mystery.

We do think that the network has enough hits elsewhere that they won’t rush bringing The Last of Us back. Remember that next year alone there could be new seasons of The White Lotus, House of the Dragon, and Euphoria. Personally, we’d be shocked if season 2 here arrives before the start of 2025. HBO seems to have a two-year cycle going for some of their hits right now, and given that there is a time jump leading into the next game, it actually does make a good bit of sense for this show to take its time. We just hope that we get a few more details on the story ahead in the midst of waiting a super-long time for what’s next.

What do you most want to see from The Last of Us season 2 when it arrives on HBO?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







