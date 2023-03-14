Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Dark Skies’

Do you want to get excited in advance for Magnum PI season 5 episode 8? Well, we know that you’ll be waiting for a few weeks to see it. Yet, “Dark Skies” could prove to be one of the more important ones of the season, especially when it comes to resolving one important question: What happened to Captain Greene? His death has been the main story for a good chunk of the season so far, and we tend to think personally that it will stay that way until at least episode 10.

For a few more specifics on what could be coming in this episode, check out a short Magnum PI season 5 episode 8 synopsis courtesy of SpoilerTV:

Magnum and Rick make a shocking discovery in the Capt. Greene case; Higgins and TC head to Maui.

One thing we like about this description is fairly similar to what we’ve liked about a lot of the season so far: Real creativity when it comes to character stories! A real effort has been made here in order to ensure that there are different pairings for a lot of separate plots. On episode 5, for example, we saw a lot of Magnum with Katsumoto and then also Higgins with Kumu. We’re sure that there will be plenty of Magnum – Higgins content thrown in here, but it is also fun to see some other things here and there, as well! The more that you can mix a show like this up, the more fun it will end up being.

Of course, we just wish that we knew when the second part of the season is going to premiere; unfortunately, it feels like we’re waiting until at least the fall! That’s the only thing we are bummed about right now; everything seems to be going so fast! Of course, that may be a function in part of how long we were waiting for season 5 in the first place.

