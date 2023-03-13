Magnum PI season 5 ratings: How did they fare versus Oscars?

We certainly understand there being a lot of curiosity over the latest Magnum PI season 5 ratings at NBC. How can there not be? Episode 5 aired directly opposite not only the Academy Awards, but also the finale for The Last of Us. This is about as much competition as you are ever going to see for a show like this.

Well, when we look at the ratings last night, there is at least some positive news. For starters, the show did keep the entirety of its 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, and it also drew close to 3.2 million viewers. While this is the lowest total-viewer figure that we’ve seen so far this year, consider the competition.

There is also one other thing we would advise you to take a look at here when wondering if NBC is happy with bringing Magnum PI to their network: The performance this year in comparison to how other NBC – Sunday night shows have fared in the past. We do think that this sort of thing really does matter, and it is something that they are actively considering behind the scenes. If the network’s goal was to get a show that easily outperformed how this timeslot has done post-football the past few years, this is a runaway success. If they thought it was going to match what the performance was on CBS, it’s a disappointment — but we don’t think anyone ever thought that was going to be the case. It’s an unfair ask for a show to switch networks and air in such a tough timeslot to produce super-strong numbers, especially since CBS tends to get larger total-viewer totals than NBC in general.

While it remains to be seen if we are going to get a season 6 or not, there is still plenty of hope. We also still have fifteen more episodes to dive into, with some of the final ones currently in production out in Hawaii.

There’s also one other thing well-worth remembering at the moment: It is going to be very-much important how many viewers are streaming the show after the fact. Unfortunately, those specific numbers are hard to get a hold of in some steady capacity.

Related – Have you seen our tease for what lies ahead on Magnum PI?

What is your take on the new Magnum PI season 5 ratings?

Be sure to let us know now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







