The Boys season 4: Prepare with a ‘tribute’ to Queen Maeve

As we prepare for The Boys season 4 to premiere, we knew that the folks over at Vought would deliver some promotional content. Also, we knew that a lot of it would find a way to mock current events whenever possible.

With all of this in mind, why not go ahead and check out the new tribute put out to none other than Queen Maeve?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a tribute that was released yesterday — basically, the show skewering the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars. This is also made all the funnier by the fact that Maeve is not actually dead. The character is still out there, and we do hope that at some point, we are going to have a chance to see her come back. Of course, in her absence The Seven is going to need new members, especially since Starlight is also no longer a part of the group. This is one of the reasons why we are going to meet both Firecracker and Sage over the course of the upcoming batch of episodes.

As for exactly when we are going to see the actual show return, that is probably not until either the end of this year or early 2024. There’s going to be a lot of time spent sitting around and waiting, so let’s just hope that there are more video parodies that they are ready to put out at just about every step of the way. Some of them could even better set the stage for the story to come — though this one is more of a look back.

What are you most hoping to see on The Boys season 4 when it eventually arrives?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

