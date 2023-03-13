The Last of Us season 2: Show EP on Bella Ramsey return

As we prepare for The Last of Us season 2 on HBO down the road, we know there are some big questions. Take, for example, whether or not Bella Ramsey will be back as Ellie. Given that there is a time jump of several years between the first and second season, it’s understandable that the question would be out there.

With that being said, though, the producers from the start had every intention of sticking with Ramsey for season 2. After all, she played a bit young in season 1 — the performer is actually now 19, which is the same age as Ellie is in the sequel video game.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE LAST OF US videos!

Speaking at a press conference about the finale (per IGN), here is what executive producer Neil Druckmann had to say about bringing Ramsey back:

“When we made the game, I felt we were incredibly lucky … It was like lightning in the bottle that we found Ashley Johnson. I can’t imagine that version of Ellie being anybody else. And then somehow we got lightning in the bottle again with Bella.

“We are extremely lucky to have Bella and the stuff you saw throughout this entire season. The only way we would ever, ever consider recasting Bella is if she said, ‘I don’t want to work with you guys anymore.’ Even then, I’m not sure we would grant her that. We might still force her to come back to Season 2.”

Of course, there is a LOT of material to come in the second season of the show, and some of it could prove to be rather painful. For the time being, we would say to prepare for things to be just as emotional, if not more so, than what we ended up getting over the course of season 1. That’s a result of us being so invested in these characters, who we have come to care about so deeply over the course of time.

Related – When could season 2 of The Last of Us actually premiere?

What are you the most excited to see from Bella Ramsey moving into The Last of Us season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







