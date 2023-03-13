1923 season 2 premiere date: Paramount+ reveal hopes

As we prepare to see 1923 season 2 on Paramount+ down the road, we want to take a look at the future through a pretty specific lens: How a premiere date could be announced.

Do we anticipate a big spectacle here? We suppose that to some extent, the answer here is yes … though that depends a lot on how you define spectacle. Given that this is one of the biggest shows in the history of the aforementioned streaming service, they are going to do whatever they can in order to get the word out.

Here’s what we would say to anticipate at this particular moment in time: Some more news trickling out when we get around to the fall. At the moment, the most logical scenario here is that we get a 1923 season 2 premiere date when we get around to either December or early 2024. If that happens, we imagine that there will be at least a couple of months of promotion leading up to it. Think trailers, teasers, synopses, and a whole lot more.

It’s certainly possible that we could see some more 1923 previews within Yellowstone itself, but a big part of that depends heavily on whether or not the Kevin Costner show returns this year. As of right now, we do think that this is likely going to happen, but we can’t say that any of this is guaranteed. We just gotta take things one week at a time.

When it comes to the prequel, at least it feels as though things are a little bit more secure. All evidence suggests that the show is going to start filming more episodes this summer. Even though Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren have busy schedules, we certainly think that they have found room to come back and play these roles all over again.

When do you think that a 1923 season 2 premiere date is actually going to be announced over at Paramount+?

