YOU season 5: Show EP on renewal hopes

Is there going to be a YOU season 5 on Netflix down the road? On the surface, it absolutely feels like this is likely to happen. Penn Badgley has already expressed interest, and he’s also suggested that said season could be the end of the road for the show.

While five seasons may seem a little short, it also makes some sense. Just remember for a moment that there is only so long Joe’s story could be going on before we reach a conclusion. That’s especially true with him having all the money and power he does now — it feels perfect that they are setting him up for some sort of catastrophic fall.

Speaking in a new interview with the New York Post, here is some of what showrunner Sera Gamble had to say about a potential renewal, and also ending season 4 the way that the team did:

“There certainly could be more … We have an idea for what happens next. But, we hope for the best and prepare for the worst. I feel like if your show hasn’t been picked up and you write a season finale that’s only satisfying if it’s a cliffhanger – and we’ll tell you what happens on the other side – it’s tempting the gods to cancel you.”

Typically Netflix takes a good couple of months to figure out whether they want to bring a show back or not, but we don’t really think that they are going to do that here. Given that this is potentially poised to be the final season if it comes back, there is going to be a real temptation to give everyone closure — we can’t imagine the ending for Joe right now being satisfying after all he has done!

When do you think we could get some more news all about YOU season 5 over at Netflix?

