House of the Dragon season 2 premiere date: No reveal during The Last of Us?

We imagine that there may have been a small subset of people hoping for some House of the Dragon season 2 news alongside The Last of Us on Sunday night. Why wouldn’t HBO want to use one of their bigger shows to promote another one? In so many ways, absolutely this made a lot of sense!

Unfortunately, the truth here is that the network has established some real guidelines over time when it comes to how they promote shows. One of the biggest rules they have feels pretty clear: Don’t say much about a show that is more than a year out. They have been really quiet on the future of Euphoria, for example, and we cannot say we are shocked that they are doing something similar with the Game of Thrones prequel at this point.

The truth here is quite simple: It is hard to promote a show too hard when it hasn’t started up production, and this is the situation that House of the Dragon finds itself in right now. The cast and crew are going to start filming soon, and the current timeline here seems to be that new episodes will be around next summer. If that turns out to be the case, don’t be shocked if we are waiting until either winter or spring next year to even get a firm premiere date! We will be lucky if HBO uses any of their hits over the next few months to give us any more insight on all things Westeros, as they don’t really have to in order to convince people to watch.

From all accounts that we’ve seen so far, we at least know that story-wise, House of the Dragon season 2 will be bigger and more epic than what we saw back in season 1. After all, the Dance of Dragons is now underway, and we tend to think that both sides are going to do whatever they can to find allies. Whether or not they are successful in doing so remains to be seen.

When do you think we are actually going to see House of the Dragon season 2 premiere?

