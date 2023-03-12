Survivor 44 episode 3 preview: Advantage tracker

On Wednesday night you’re going to have a chance to see Survivor 44 episode 3 — so where do things lie when it comes to all of the advantages?

There is no denying that the modern-day version of this game can be a little bit cluttered, which is the end result of there being so many different new powers introduced into the game. The confusion is one of the reasons why we’re doing this weekly feature, at least for the time being — we’ll see how needed it is a little later this season.

Immunity Idols – At the moment, there are two that are actively in the game. Danny seems to have one over at the Soka tribe, and nobody seems to be aware of it. Given that he’s such a physical asset for that tribe at the moment, it’s hard to imagine him going anywhere or even needing this until closer to the merge. Meanwhile, Carolyn managed to get out of this past episode without having to play hers at Tika. The hilarious consensus at that camp is that someone has it, but no one has any clue as to who that is and it’s causing things to be extremely messy. Who doesn’t love the game the most when it is messy?

Presumably, there is another idol hidden out there at Ratu. Matthew looked for it in episode 2, but he didn’t seem to find it.

Advantages – As of right now, there are a couple of these still in play. The Bank Your Vote advantage that Lauren has at Ratu can just be thought of an extra vote at this point. It’s not the flashiest thing in the world, but it could be valuable at this point in the game! Meanwhile, Sarah still has the Inheritance Advantage at Tika, which could prove useful if she wants or needs some power late in the game. She just has to time when to use it, and with that, “inherit” the other things actively in the game.

