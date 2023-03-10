Survivor 44 episode 3 spoilers: Can the showmance stay?

Wednesday night is going to bring Survivor 44 episode 3 to CBS, and some early questions could be all about Matt and Frannie.

Is anyone surprised these two are getting so much promotion ahead of time? You really shouldn’t. It’s been a long time since this show has had this explicit of a romantic story arc play out on the beach, and there’s actually something sweet about it. If these two characters were the slightest bit unlikable, it could prove to be obnoxious … but that’s really not the case here. Both of them are so easy to root for, and we actually hope this works out for them in life!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

Of course, whether it works out for them in the game is a totally different story, especially when everyone sees them as an obvious duo. Just take a look at the Survivor 44 episode 3 synopsis below for more insight:

“Sneaky Little Snake” – A budding romance could become an easy target for one tribe. Also, one castaway hopes to convince the tribe of their worth to stay another day, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Here is what we will say works in Matt and Frannie’s duo: It’s hard to imagine many scenarios where the Soka Tribe loses immunity and has to go to Tribal Council. Maybe if there’s an episode where two tribes have to vote someone out, it’s possible — they just feel stacked right now! Also, firefighter Danny may be the best competitor out of anyone out there. The showmance could be in danger if they face the vote before a merge, but we’re not altogether sure they will. That is especially a good thing when you consider that Matt can’t even vote in the first place.

Related – Get more thoughts on what could be coming up next

What do you think could be coming entering Survivor 44 episode 3?

Let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







