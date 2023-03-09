Survivor 44 episode 3 preview: Matt, Frannie in trouble?

As we get ourselves prepared for Survivor 44 episode 3 on CBS next week, is there going to be some more big-time drama?

In the aftermath of Helen being voted out of the game, the purple Tika tribe is more vulnerable … except for Carolyn. She does still have her immunity idol and as far as we know, she hasn’t told anyone about it! That could be a feather in her cap, which she may need with this tribe being a little weaker physically.

The two people actually in the most trouble right now, though, may be Matt and Frannie. They’re obviously super-close and that makes them an easy target. Heck, Matt doesn’t even have a vote! The biggest thing that they really need to hope is that their tribe is so strong right now that they may not lose for a while. If they can get to the merge the game resets and all of a sudden, their bond may not be anywhere near as important. There is a lot of room for things to change!

Also, did Danny eat some sort of paper advantage or something else in the preview? What in the world was that?

What are you the most excited to see moving into Survivor 44 episode 3?

