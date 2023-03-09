Survivor 44 episode 2: Who found the birdcage immunity idols?

The birdcage immunity idols in Survivor 44 episode 2 proved to be one of the more entertaining additions to the game. We like that the idols themselves are fairly straightforward and yet, we also like that there is some strategy that goes into finding them and then hiding them.

After all, what these idols represent is something a little bit different from what we’ve seen on the show elsewhere. Everyone knew where they were located from the start, and they could see potentially when they were found. Brandon used his in episode 1 and with that, a new one is hidden out at the Ratu (orange) camp. Kane went looking for it, but to no avail.

Meanwhile, on the green tribe Soka, Danny was able to find it and keep it hidden. It doesn’t appear as though there is any real strategy behind what he did beyond just working harder than everyone else and being strategic about how to disguise that he found it. At the moment, he doesn’t plan to tell anyone he found it — which is smart, since he is already a physical threat in the first place.

Over on the purple Tika tribe, things are a little more hilarious. Carolyn is actually the one who found it and yet, nobody seems to be directly suspecting her! Instead, Carson (who read “body language” books and studied behavior) thought that Helen was suspicious. Everyone was basically accusing everyone else not named Carolyn, which completely justified the inclusion of these idols in the first place.

While we don’t think you can do the same thing as the birdcage idols again (gotta keep it fresh!), we’re at least glad that we aren’t seeing those silly passwords to get idols like we saw on season 41 and 42.

What do you think about the birdcage immunity idols as a part of Survivor 44?

How would you handle them being a part of the game? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

