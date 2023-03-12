Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Anything more this winter?

We don’t think there is any denying at the moment that the wait for a Squid Game season 2 premiere date has been long already. After all, it’s been more than a year since the first season debuted! We know that this has been a long hiatus already, and there is no real evidence that this is going to change in the near future.

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and pose the all-important question on our mind right now: Is there at least something that we could learn over the course of the winter? It goes without saying, but even the slightest tease would go a long way for keeping people engaged. Also, it could be useful when it comes to not having them think all that much about that controversial reality show that is currently being made.

As great as it absolutely would be to have more insight on what the future holds here for this cast and crew, here is where we have the bad news to share: We don’t think that a lot more is going to be coming out before the end of the winter. As a matter of fact, we are currently pessimistic that we are going to be hearing all that much about the future over the course of the spring. All indications right now suggest that filming for the latest batch of episodes is going to be starting up in the summer, and we know already that the plan is for the show to launch in 2024. (More than likely, it will be later on in the year as opposed to something in the fairly early going.)

If you love Squid Game, we do tend to think it will be worth the wait — but Netflix is going to be careful about sharing a lot of audiences. They don’t want to give anything major away about the story, and they also want to pace themselves.

