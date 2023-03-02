Squid Game season 2 premiere date: March expectations

Is there anything big we could learn over the course of March when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 at Netflix? At the moment, there is definitely a good bit to think about here!

First and foremost, let’s think a little bit here about what we’ve heard so far. Work has been underway on the second season ever since last year, though it’s clear that the folks at Netflix are being pretty patient with it. They recognize that this is one of the biggest hits of the modern TV era and by virtue of that, we think they are well-aware that rushing to get it back on the air would be a total disaster. They don’t want to put themselves in a position where season 2 bombs and as a result of that, there is less of a chance at a season 3 later on.

So with everything we’ve said above in mind, don’t expect a lot of big, Squid Game centric reveals over the course of March. Instead, we think there’s a chance we could get news this summer, which is when filming is currently slated to begin. That could include some behind-the-scenes peeks at the sets or some new additions. We certainly think that there’s room to explore a lot of different stuff for Gi-hun, and the goal for the entire creative team should be to surprise us. That’s what season 1 so effective!

At the very least, maybe we get a vague tease or two over the next thirty days and that’s it.

When to actually expect a season 2 premiere

It’s going to be at least the middle of 2024, if not later. Right now, our expectation is that we’ll have a chance to see episodes next fall, which means we could still be eighteen months away!

What do you think we could be learning about Squid Game season 2 over the course of March?

Go ahead and let us know below! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are so many other updates coming down the road. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

