Squid Game season 2 premiere date: When to expect first photos

We understand that you’ve been waiting a long time to see Squid Game season 2 over on Netflix, and it’s going to lead to impatience. How can it not? this is one of the most popular shows out there and in a perfect world, we’d love to see it back sooner rather than later.

Yet, at this point, it is pretty darn clear that we’re going to be waiting for a while — after all, we are at a point right now where production has not even started up as of yet! This means that, more than likely, we are at least months away from getting any teases at all, including some early photos.

Do we think there’s at least a small chance we could be getting some of those before the end of the year? Odds are, the answer to this is “yes,” though we’re not sure they will give too much away. We could see a taste of some of the new Games, or a few shots of the guards that are somewhat similar to what they look like above. We do think in general filming is going to be rather secretive, especially when you think about the joy of discovery being one of the most exciting things about this series in the first place. There is something really fun that comes with seeing so many parts of the story unfold when the show is actually airing, and we do think the folks at Netflix should try to embrace that whenever they possibly can.

Odds are, photos are probably the only thing we could theoretically get this calendar year, as we could be waiting a good bit to see teasers, a trailer, or anything of that vein. For the time being, we don’t think we will be seeing much of anything else with season 2 until we get around to late summer or fall 2024.

What are you hoping to see within some first-look photos of Squid Game season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

