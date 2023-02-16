Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Lee Jung-jae talks filming

There is no denying that finding Squid Game season 2 news over the past several months has been hard to come by. Isn’t it nice to know that things are changing? We tend to think so!

This week, we’re finally getting a better sense of what could be coming next thanks to star Lee Jung-jae, who obviously will lead the way as Gi-hun moving into the Netflix show’s next chapter. He is out for revenge after what happened throughout season 1, and we tend to think he will do whatever he deems necessary to destroy the Games from top to bottom. Of course, doing that may prove to be an almost impossible feat.

Speaking in a new interview with Ilgan Sports (via Allkpop), the actor made it clear just how long we could be waiting to at least see production kick off for the next chapter of the story — that is, of course, the first order of business in getting to an eventual premiere:

“Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months. We were working on Season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by [the global health crisis]. But seeing as Season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete.”

The bigger in scale comment is exciting, even if it hardly comes as much of a surprise. Given the oh-so-simple fact that this show will have a bigger budget and more to work with, of course the creative team will take advantage of this!

With this filming window further in mind, it does make even more sense that we see the second season in mid-to-late 2024. Where exactly it falls on the calendar could be tied significantly to a few factors, with the biggest one being whether or not Netflix wants to split the season up into halves. We are, after all, seeing them do this with some other shows!

