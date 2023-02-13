Squid Game season 2 premiere date: The Super Bowl reference

If you do find yourselves eager to get a Squid Game season 2 premiere date tonight, let’s just say we 100% understand. After all, GM brought up the Netflix hit during their Super Bowl commercial!

Are we surprised that someone was able to incorporate this show? Hardly. Just remember for a moment how popular it is, let alone how eye-catching the costumes and subject matter are. This is easily the sort of thing that you can use to generate discussion in just a blink of an eye.

Unfortunately, here is the bad news in the aftermath of the commercial: It doesn’t mean that you are getting season 2 anytime soon. Netflix was likely game to license out Squid Game for the ad because it’s good publicity, and it keeps the show in the public consciousness for a little while longer. Unless there is some super-secret work being done behind the scenes, production on season 2 has yet to even formally begin. With that in mind, there is virtually no way to imagine new episodes coming on the streaming service until at least 2024.

We said this recently, but we wouldn’t be too shocked if there was actually some sort of proper commercial for season 2 during the 2024 Super Bowl. That would make the most sense when you think a little bit about the show’s timeline, plus also the massive amount of money that Netflix has to throw out there. If there was a streaming service out there that could afford this sort of big-time marketing, you are looking right at it. We just hope that this season is going to live up to the massive amount of hype that is out there.

What are you hoping to eventually see when it comes to a Squid Game season 2 premiere date at Netflix?

Are you glad that the show at least got referenced during the big game? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

