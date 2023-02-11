Squid Game season 2 premiere date: Any Super Bowl reveal?

Is there any chance that a Squid Game season 2 premiere date reveal could happen over the course of Super Bowl weekend? We should start off here by noting the following: This is one of the most-anticipated premiere dates in the history of Netflix! Of course, we want the next batch of episodes, and we’d love to see them as soon as humanly possible.

As for whether or not we’ll actually get them within the next year, that’s what makes this whole situation a little bit more complicated.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming Squid Game updates!

Given that Netflix has aired advertisements during the Super Bowl in the past for some of their shows, we understand anyone hoping for something similar here. Why wouldn’t you? There is SO much potential to generate buzz off of the big game, even to the point where it justifies the massive cost of an ad.

However, when it comes to Squid Game this year it’s best to have your expectations low … very low, in fact. The reality here remains that the Korean drama has yet to even start filming for season 2; what that in mind, there is virtually zero reason to give us any sort of teaser at all. We’re sure that something more is going to surface eventually, but it likely is not going to happen this year. We tend to this that there’s a good chance at a Super Bowl ad here in 2024 rather than anything in 2023. We tend to think, after all, that we’ll be seeing this show back at some point in mid-to-late 2024.

Remember in advance here that there’s a chance that Squid Game season 2 could be the biggest show in the history of Netflix. The first season still holds a ton of records, and the new batch of episodes could accumulate new viewers in an even faster period of time. If nothing else, we’re pretty sure that the streamer is well-aware of all of this.

Do you think there could be any sort of Squid Game season 2 preview during the Super Bowl?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of additional updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







