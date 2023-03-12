NCIS season 20 episode 16: What’s wrong with Knight’s father?

Tomorrow night on CBS you are going to see NCIS come back with season 20 episode 16 — and that includes a story about Jessica Knight’s father.

So what do we know about this guy at the moment? Not that much, save for the fact that he is located on the other side of the world in Japan. A health scare could bring things a little closer to home for Katrina Law’s character, and we will see some of that play out over the course of the hour.

Is there some good news that we can share at the moment? We’d argue so, with the biggest thing being that her father’s injury does not appear to be such that he is in danger of dying. Instead, it seems more like a broken bone and something that will just require him to be on the mend for a little while. In a sneak peek for this episode (see here) you can get a sense of what we are talking about here, as Vance makes it clear to her that he can pull some strings to ensure that the two have a conversation. Typically, this is not a hard thing to orchestrate … but hospitals are pretty strict when it comes to cell-phone conversations. (Or, at least that is the case with this one.)

So what else can you see over the course of this episode? The title here is “Butterfly Effect” and from start to finish, you’re going to see the team in a precarious position as they take on a potential biohazard. Let’s just say that everyone is going to do their best Walter White impression as they walk around in hazmat suits.

Of course, there’s also a case that needs to be solved here –plus some fun office banter as McGee and Torres get hooked on watching a live-stream of a bald eagle.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

