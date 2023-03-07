NCIS season 20 episode 16 promo: Is Parker in danger?

For those out there who are not aware for whatever reason, you are going to be seeing NCIS season 20 episode 16 arrive on CBS next week. Want to know more? Let’s just say that the promo for “Butterfly Effect” could leave you a little bit concerned.

We’re not going to sit here and pretend like this is the first time that biological warfare has been introduced as a part of this story. However, the promo for the episode ups the ante due to the sheer number of victims — we’re talking here about over a half-dozen. Could one of them even include Alden Parker? At the end of the preview (which aired following a repeat tonight), you do see the character pass out!

We should go ahead and make it clear that we highly doubt that Gary Cole is leaving the show just a year over signing on — if they were to kill off Parker, we certainly don’t think they would do it in this unceremonious a fashion. This entire situation mirrors in a way what we saw with Jimmy Palmer back on “The Helpers,” and he did manage to make it through that! Sure, it was a little touch-and-go along the way, but he did have the support of much of the team.

Of course, the whole point of having Parker pass out in the promo was to 1) make you worried and 2) convince you to watch. Mission accomplished? We know that there is already an official season 21 renewal at CBS, but the network still wants this season to perform as well as possible along the way. Why wouldn’t they work to ensure that we keep building towards some other stuff down the road?

