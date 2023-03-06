Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you are looking to get season 20 episode 16 in just a matter of hours, we are more than happy to help!

So where should we start off here? Well, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way — right after the show came back for the landmark 450th episode, it is now off the air again. There is no new episode tonight and instead, we’re stuck waiting until we get to March 13 to see what lies ahead. This next new episode carries with it the title of “Butterfly Effect,” and there is a lot of great stuff we’re expecting from start to finish here. Think in terms of action, drama, and a personal story for one Jessica Knight.

If you are curious to get a few more specifics right now, we suggest that you go ahead and view the full NCIS season 20 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Butterfly Effect” – The NCIS team jumps into motion to investigate who is responsible for a potential bio terror attack at a strip mall parking garage. Also, Knight’s father deals with a health scare while in Japan, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, March 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The reason for this short hiatus has a lot to do with the long-term future of the show this season, and the desire to have a solid run right around May sweeps. This is going to be a really critical time for Sean Murray and the rest of the cast, and we hope that there are a few surprises in here. Why wouldn’t we want to build momentum for something big, especially since that big thing could also set the stage for the upcoming season 21? Remember that the show has already been renewed…

Related – Get some more news now on a storyline you will see on NCIS down the road

What are you the most excited to see right now when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 16?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







