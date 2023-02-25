NCIS season 20 spoilers: Who becomes a viral celebrity?

We know that the 450th episode of NCIS is almost here and there’s a lot to be excited for with that! However, for the sake of this article we are looking a little more towards the future. In particular, we are talking about some big stories featuring Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight.

Are there times where these two, as a romantic couple, will have big moments together? Absolutely! Yet, there are also other instances where they will shine on their own.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, show boss Steven D. Binder had some of the following to say about what is being planned here down the road:

“Some unexpected family members will pop up and help us with a case … Jimmy [Brian Dietzen] will struggle with the perils of raising a daughter alone, and Agent Knight [Katrina Law] will risk life and limb to save someone, only to find her heroic exploits go viral.”

We’re not even going to pretend that the latter story is anything but the most exciting of the bunch. There’s something so funny about the idea of Knight becoming some sort of online superhero, mostly because she’s one of the last people who would probably want it. How will she go about being an instant celebrity? We tend to think that eventually the public will move on to another obsession but for a short period of time, she’s going to have to handle having that much attention put on her … and we tend to think that it is not going to be altogether easy.

Rest assured that in general, there are a number of stories still to come after #450, and remember that we already have a season 21 renewal, as well! That gives the writers a healthy amount of flexibility.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

