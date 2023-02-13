NCIS season 20 episode 15 return date: The 450th episode!

After tonight’s new episode, are you curious to learn a little bit more about NCIS season 20 episode 15 on CBS? Let’s just say that this one is important for many reasons.

First and foremost, this installment (titled “Unusual Suspects”) is the 450th one to air on the network! How often is it that a show gets this opportunity? Let’s just say that, in terms of primetime scripted dramas, there are only a select few that make it this far. Every milestone from here on out should be celebrated, and that should especially be the case for #500. (Sure, there’s no guarantee that the Sean Murray series makes it that far, but we remain hopeful.)

So what’s going to make this episode stand out story-wise? Well, check out the latest NCIS synopsis below for a few different teases:

“Unusual Suspects” – NCIS investigates the death of a ride-share driver who was found after a car accident. Also, Parker’s dad, who is temporarily living with him, assists the team in their investigation, on the 450th episode of the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Feb. 27 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Seeing Parker’s dad try and assist in the investigation should be fun, mostly because this represents a new unstable element you are adding to the mix. The more you can try to throw the other agents off or surprise them, the better off we tend to think it is. It makes this case stand out from the rest, and of course this is absolutely the sort of case that should. What’s a little bit surprising is that we could have two Parker-centric stories in a row, and in general, season 20 has tried to balance things out with a number of different cast members.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to NCIS season 20 episode 15 when it airs in two weeks?

How do you think the show is going to properly celebrate this big-time milestone? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

