Oscars 2023 start time, network, presenters, and more

Are you ready for the 2023 Oscars? We know that ABC wants this to be one of the biggest television events of the year, not that this show surprise anyone. There is a lot that is being brought to the table tonight, from host Jimmy Kimmel to a lot of big-name stars.

When it comes to creating viral moments, we feel pretty confident that nothing is going to top the infamous slap last year … and maybe that’s for the best since that is probably going to take up a lot of oxygen tonight. The show itself will start at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, and the likes of Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen, Pedro Pascal, John Travolta, Riz Ahmed, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Andrew Garfield, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Nicole Kidman, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Florence Pugh, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Donnie Yen are all booked to present.

The most humorous thing of the list above is the simple fact that Travolta is being brought back again after the infamous Idina Menzel introduction from the past.

As for what else you can expect tonight, there will be performances, and you can also expect that the show is going to run long. That happens almost every single year and it’s sure to take place here, as well. Most movie fans don’t seem to really mind. We know that there’s long been these sort of efforts to try and “fix” the Oscars, but we don’t think the show itself is necessarily the problem. Instead, it’s simply a function of there being so many methods of watching entertainment now, and enthusiasm is less for watching people be celebrated for their work.

We do hope for a few surprises tonight, since that is another issue — often, these shows feel too predictable.

