Oscars 2023: Where to watch, live stream red carpet pre-show

Are you ready for the 2023 Oscars to arrive? The epic awards show is coming to ABC in just a matter of hours and at this point, it feels fair to say we have a reasonably good idea of what to expect. This is being billed as Hollywood’s biggest night, and we are sure it will be for at least one of the nominated films.

On the entertainment side, Jimmy Kimmel is coming back to host the evening’s festivities, which will probably contain at least 100 jokes about Will Smith after the slap that took place last year. If you thought that the incident was overexposed before, just wait until what you see tonight…

For the sake of this article, though, what we want to do is rather specific: Talk about all of the ways that you can dive into the epic red carpet pre-show! This is going to be an event that features big-name stars, notable quotes, and probably some filler content thrown in there. These shows are not as big as they once were, but you better believe that there will be plenty of people watching.

If you prefer your red-carpet fashion on traditional TV, then know that everyone from E! to ABC will have coverage over the course of the day. If you absolutely cannot wait, there is already an official pre-show streaming here that is eventually going to segue into the carpet carpet event. Will there be any red-carpet standouts? We tend to think that this is a sure thing, mostly because this is a way to generate a LOT of attention in a short period of time.

Remember that if you’re not watching the actual show live tonight, be sure to set your DVRs — if there is one thing that we have come to know about the Oscars over the years, it is that they have a tendency to run long.

