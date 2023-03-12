Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: Story scenarios

As we wait for Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 to come on the Paramount Network, why not have a better discussion of the story? How can the show be planning the future when there is no specific shooting date as of yet?

So far, there is one word that we would use to describe what is going on behind the scenes with the show: Chaos. After all, there are allegations about conflicting shooting commitments, let alone reports that we’re going to be seeing the show potentially morph into something new with Matthew McConaughey potentially as the new lead.

As you would imagine here, a lot of this stuff is going to throw a massive wrinkle into whatever Taylor Sheridan is figuring out for the future. Is a lot of that impacting the return date? To some extent yes, and it could be one of the main reasons why we’re going to be waiting until the fall to get the series back on the air.

However, we still think that filming is the main concern here. We tend to imagine that Sheridan may have some ideas for what he’d like the future of Yellowstone to be and he has probably mapped them out. Once the future of Costner and production start to get set, everything else can be finalized. If this theory is correct, there’s no denying that this is not the ideal way to make a television show. However, these are strange times that we’re in; we haven’t seen a situation like this with an extremely popular show in a REALLY long time, and we may be waiting until the summer to even learn a return date, let alone start to get a lot of additional information as to what lies ahead.

