Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? It goes without saying, but we’d love more of the show before too long — especially amidst all of the uncertainty.

There is a good chance that you’ve heard the reports already about an impasse behind the scenes and questions about Kevin Costner’s alleged availability. Are there at least any episodes in the can already that we can see at any given moment?

Well, in a word, no. There is no new episode on the air tonight, and we’re still unsure when another one is actually going to be. The original idea was to see it back in the summer (hence the teasers at the start of the year), but it seems now more like we are going to be waiting until the fall … if we are lucky, that is.

If there’s anything that we can say right now to offer up any consolation, it is simply this: We do tend to think that everyone is going to do anything that they can to ensure that the show gets back on the air before the end of the year. This is easily the biggest hit in the history of the Paramount Network — they desperately need it! It’s also a launching pad for everything else within the Taylor Sheridan franchise, and we certainly think that everyone is well-aware of that.

So yes, we are going to need a good bit of patience but, at the same time, we do think that everyone (Costner included) wants to continue this story. This is why there are most likely conversations already happening, and all of it could set the stage for a pretty important return. Just remember what we were left off with story-wise with Beth, Jamie, and a number of other key characters!

