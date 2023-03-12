Reacher season 2 premiere date: Any more news before spring?

Are we on the cusp of getting some more news on a Reacher season 2 premiere date in the near future? We may not have to tell you this, but the enthusiasm is certainly there. This is a show that for the time being, has left us off in a spot where we are very-much eager for more.

Of course, this is where we should probably also note that it has already wrapped filming for the latest batch of new episodes, and did that not that long in the past. There are so many reasons to think that we could be getting new episodes at least within the next several months!

So is there any chance at all that Prime Video is going to give us some more insight before we get to the spring? We’d love that, but it seems unlikely for a few different reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that the winter is almost over in the first place! There is simply not a lot of time for the streaming service to get any more insight out there, and we also don’t get a sense that season 2 will be coming out for at least a few more months.

Typically, the model that we see with a lot of streaming shows is that we really start to see the hype ratchet up in a big way when we get to two months prior to them coming out. If that turns out to be the case here, we could see May or June being a time when the campaign really starts to get going. Reacher will need some more time as a series to put together all of its episodes in post-production, but this really feels like the perfect sort of show to launch at some point in the summer. It has a distinct summer-movie feel, and that is also when the Amazon-owned company could benefit from it, as well. Sure, they also have Jack Ryan, but that probably won’t be around until the end of the year.

While you wait for more news (hopefully in the spring), let’s just hope that season 2 will live up to everything that we saw in season 1.

