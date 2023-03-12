Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 10 (finale): The aftermath

Next week on Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 10, we hope you are ready for everything to hit the fan. This is going to be the epic finale, and we do think it is pretty clear that we have been left in a pretty chaotic spot leading up to it.

After all, there is one question that we think we’re left to think about above all others: Is Robert dead? Also, what’s going to happen to Mike now? The police showed up right when he was standing over his body, and the aftermath of this ending could carry through much of this final episode. This is without even noting what Iris is going to be doing after that brutal kill in episode 2; her time on the boat with Mike feels like a total world away at this point. Heck, that was even referenced during episode 9! We do think that she and Mike could be reuniting before the finale ends, but they’ve been apart for so long this season that it is hard to say anything with confidence!

A big part of what brings even higher stakes to this finale right now is the simple uncertainty that exists around both it and the future as a whole. It remains to be seen at present whether or not we’re going to be getting a season 3 and while we’d like it, that’s not up to us! The first priority has to be Jeremy Renner’s recovery from that brutal injury a few months ago. After that, we can start to see what else Paramount+ wants to do here.

In general, we tend to think that the finale is going to be a powerful representation of the whole season — action-packed, dangerous, and capable of surprising you at just about every turn.

Related – Is there anything more that can be said right now when it comes to a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal?

What do you think is going to happen over the course of the Mayor of Kingstown season 2 finale on Paramount+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







