Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal: The current state of things

Given that we are closing in now on the end of Mayor of Kingstown season 2, is there any better time to talk season 3?

The most obvious thing to point out, at least for the time being, is that nothing has been 100% confirmed as of yet when it comes to the future of this show on Paramount+. Are there reasons to have hope for the future still, though? Absolutely.

We should go ahead and note that for now, we don’t think renewing the show is top priority for the producers and the streaming service. Instead, it is the health of star Jeremy Renner following the near-fatal accident he suffered months ago. He is still on the road to recovery, and making sure he is okay and interested in working again is far more important than the fate of some TV show.

If Renner does show a willingness and interest in coming back for more story as Mike, then we could start to see some more chatter building about a Mayor of Kingstown season 3. We tend to think that by summer, Paramount+ could be looking to determine its future, at least if the goal is to have it ready to go again within the first half of 2024. They do have the luxury of at least some patience here, though, mostly because Taylor Sheridan has so many other projects in the works. Even if the future of Yellowstone season 5 is currently a little bit ambiguous, here is where we remind you that he does have another season of both Tulsa King and 1923 coming, plus 1883: The Bass Reeves Story and some other ideas, as well. He is a prolific enough producer that it buys him the luxury of taking his time on some things.

Of course, when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown we also still have to see how season 2 ends … and just what that would mean in terms of another chapter.

Do you think we will get a Mayor of Kingstown season 3 renewal in the coming months?

