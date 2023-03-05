Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 9 preview: Last before finale

Next week on Paramount+, you are going to have a chance to see Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 9 arrive. So what can we say about that in advance?

Well, for starters, we know that there are a couple of pretty obvious things that have to be addressed right away — take the big cliffhanger at the end of episode 9! There’s a pretty important conversation that Mike needs to have any beyond that, he also has to figure out a way to keep himself alive. We all know Jeremy Renner as an action star, so of course there’s something exciting that comes with seeing him return to some of these roots down the road.

Then, there’s also the question of how much of the cast we’re going to see all in one place here. There have been a number of storylines we’ve seen throughout season 2, but very few of them have actually featured all of them together in the same exact spot. Hopefully, that’s going to happen a little bit more at this point — we know that much of the season has been building towards something. Are we just about there?

It is obviously important to remember at this point that there are only two episodes left; also, we have no confirmation of a Mayor of Kingstown season 3. Because of all of this, we would say there’s a monumental amount of pressure that comes with seeing a lot of these loose ends tied up and we certainly hope that the powers-that-be are going to find a way in order to pull that off.

Is everyone going to make it to the end of this season? We’d love to be able to present an answer to this with some measure of confidence, but how can we based on everything that has happened so far? That feels, at least for now, pretty darn impossible…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 9?

How do you think we are building up for the end of the series? Be sure to share in the comments and once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

