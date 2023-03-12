Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 9: Is Robert dead?

After the events of Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 9, it feels fair to say everything is on the cusp of falling apart. The past ten minutes of this installment were as brutal as anything that we saw all season, especially when you think about what Iris did and then also the closing seconds with Robert.

We don’t think it’s that hard to sum up what we saw with the character, who was beaten brutally in the street and discarded while his attackers then fled the scene. Right when Mike was there to check on him, the police arrived … and yea, that’s our cliffhanger. It is certainly a way to raise some big questions before the show comes back for more, no?

Is this going to be the end for Robert? Is Hamish Allan-Headley leaving the show? We can’t confirm anything at the moment, but we do think that one thing is clear: This is a show that would benefit from making a few big life-or-death moves within the final part of this season. We do think whether it be this episode or the finale, someone could be taken off the metaphorical chessboard. There have been several almost-deaths before, after all, and we know that the Taylor Sheridan world always likes to give off this aura of no one being safe. In theory, the only person we should be super-confident about surviving for now is Mike, mostly because we don’t think the producers have any interest in taking out their biggest overall star.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that the finale is going to address this cliffhanger almost right away — it’s already going to be hard enough waiting for the next seven days to learn what is happening next!

