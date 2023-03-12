Call the Midwife season 13: What will we learn this spring?

If you are excited to see Call the Midwife season 13 down the road, we recognize fully that you will be waiting for a long time.

After all, consider this first and foremost: The earliest we are going to see new episodes on BBC One is on Christmas Day. We know that viewers in the US still have a chance to watch season 12 on PBS, and there are a lot of twists and turns that come within some of those episodes.

As for season 13, we do at least think some updates are going to surface this spring, starting of course with filming! Once the cameras are rolling, a few behind-the-scenes teases could start to trickle in. For those who are not aware for whatever reason, it is worth noting that this is a show that starts production with their annual Christmas Special, which means that there is going to be that super-weird situation going on where the cast is working on a holiday-themed event more than half a year away from it. Within production of that we could learn a little more about the overall story could be, and also if the show has ventured out of Poplar. We have seen that happen here and there with some other specials in the past.

For those who do not know, Call the Midwife has already been renewed for season 15 — that’s at least something you don’t have to worry about during the hiatus. Instead, you can just sit back and ponder over some of what could be coming as the story moves into the 1970’s down the road. We know that a number of cast members have left over the years, but who knows? People could also always come back…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

