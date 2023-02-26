Call the Midwife season 13 premiere date hopes at BBC One

Following the big season 12 finale on BBC One, why wouldn’t you want to know more about a Call the Midwife season 13? There is a whole lot to be excited about here!

So where should we start off this article? We suppose a good place is by mentioning, of course, that there WILL be a season 13 down the road. That has already been confirmed, but we should point out beyond this that the show has already been renewed through season 15. That is a huge stamp of approval by the folks over at the network, and it serves as a reminder that Call the Midwife is an institution in a way that few other shows are.

We should really note, though, that before we get into season 13 proper, of course there’s going to be another Christmas Special! These are carved within the fabric of what this show is and with that, we don’t see them going anywhere within the near future.

The season itself should start off at some point in early 2024, more than likely January. We think there is something really valuable about new episodes airing during the winter, as they offer a nice escape from the outside world. While we recognize that there are stories sometimes here that are emotional and rather devastating, we also want to remind you that this show does as good a job as any at giving you a lot of really hopeful content, as well. It is able to offer a little bit of everything in a way that few other shows are capable of doing.

Now, we have to embark on a really long hiatus; fingers crossed that the next several months move quickly, and we can get back to seeing some of our favorite characters once again.

Is there anything that you are especially want to see when it comes to Call the Midwife season 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







