Magnum PI season 5 episode 6 spoilers: Magnum & Higgins’ secret

Next week on NBC, we’re going to see Magnum PI season 5 episode 6 — want to learn more about “Dead Ringer” right now?

The first thing that we should note right now is the shocking revelation that we are halfway through the first part of the season already. How is that possible? Time flies when you are having fun, and there has been a LOT of fun stuff so far. We do hope that this is going to continue, especially since Rick is starting to get closer to the truth about Magnum and Higgins being together. We didn’t expect this secret to last all season; in some ways, it’s a surprise that it’s lasted as long as it has!

To get some more details about this story, including the huge storyline that is going to be here for one Gordon Katsumoto, be sure to check out the full Magnum PI season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

03/19/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : Katsumoto’s hearing date has arrived and he will learn if his career in law enforcement is over for good or not. Magnum and Higgins are hired to investigate a man their client believes committed murder. Rick’s suspicions grow on their relationship. TV-PG

Just like we don’t expect Magnum and Higgins’ secret to last forever, we also do not expect Gordon to spend the full season without a badge. While he’s taken on some other fun odd jobs here and there, there’s no denying that he really belongs at HPD. It is where he shines, and of course we love him as that foil to some of the other characters. It’s been a long journey, and we are interested to see what this hearing is going to look like as a whole. There could be some drama, but we also tend to think that Tim Kang’s character will have a lot of people vouching for him.

