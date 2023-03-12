Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We’re sure that some of you out there want more of the crime drama and soon. How can you not? There are only so many episodes left in the series, and we just hope that there is more great stuff coming the rest of the way.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share a slice of the unfortunate news: There is no new episode tonight. Instead, we’re going to be stuck waiting until March 19 to see the cast and crew back on the air. This is a little bit of a weird hiatus all things considered, given that there are some new episodes of other shows out there. Yet, this is where we are, and we’re in a spot now where we just have to sit around and wait.

To help make that wait a little bit easier, at least we can share some of the synopses below for what lies ahead…

Season 14 episode 15, “The Other Shoe” – Sam Hanna must go undercover as a fighter to catch the leader of a gang dealing drugs on the streets, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 19 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Season 14 episode 16, “Sleeping Dogs” – When the NCIS team receives a cryptic, urgent message, Fatima and Rountree must work together to solve the case. Also, Kilbride plans to visit his son, and Callen asks Sam to be his best man, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, March 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The latter story is another reminder in particular that the series finale is going to happen — that’s when we’re going to see that big Callen / Anna wedding!

