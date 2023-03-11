Perry Mason season 2 episode 2 spoilers: What reels him in

Monday night is going to bring Perry Mason season 2 episode 2 to HBO and of course, there is a lot to be excited for right now! We are in the early days of the season still, but it does feel already like this show is doing a lot right. It seems to have captured the tone of what a Perry Mason mystery should be even more than season 1, and that includes both a captivating case and surrounding the title character with some interesting foils. It goes without saying, but we are curious to learn more about what’s going to happen from here.

We already know entering this episode that Rafael and Mateo Gallardo are going to be accused of murder, but are they truly guilty? Or, are they convenient scapegoats propped up by the society of the time? This is a big component to what will make this case captivating over the coming weeks.

For now, we simply suggest checking out the Perry Mason season 2 episode 2 synopsis with some more insight:

After a manhunt pegs brothers Rafael and Mateo Gallardo for the McCutcheon murder, Perry initially resists taking the case… until a hunch reels him in. Later, Della goes on a date with a new flame while Paul wrestles with a shocking truth.

We certainly think that there are going to be a lot of twists and turns with this case because honestly, would you really expect anything less here? One of the great things with this show in general is that there is this capacity to always surprise or, at the very least, throw a few new curveballs in our direction no one sees coming. Perry is going to face some enormous challenges throughout this season, plus a lot of metaphorical stones that he is going to need to turn over.

