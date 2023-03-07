Perry Mason season 2 episode 2 preview: The impossible truth

After the epic premiere tonight on HBO, are you excited to dive a little more into Perry Mason season 2 episode 2? There is another episode coming next week and thanks to an extended trailer following the premiere, we have a good sense of what lies ahead.

At the center of the story this time around appears to be the case of Mateo and Rafael, who could find themselves perfect scapegoats for a crime that they did not do. Unfortunately, they live within an era where prejudice points to them as the guilty parties, which creates quite a challenge for Matthew Rhys’ title character. He has to force a system to look beyond their awful preconceived notions and into viewing the truth. Doing this, however, is not going to be easy.

So what can he do to ensure the tables are turned? He’s going to challenge the wealthy and leave no stone unturned. He’ll also have to make a big show in the courtroom when the situation calls for it. There is nothing that some people in power would rather do than have this case be buried rather quickly; he has to push things in another direction. This is going to be an intense season, but also where a lot of the pieces will be slowly constructed over time. A reasonable amount of patience may be required here.

In the end, we’re going to miss some parts of season 1, and that of course includes the amazing Tatiana Maslany. Yet, we’re very-much eager for what is planned here on out, and to see how the show can capture viewers’ attention despite noticeably less fanfare than the series got back in season 1.

Will the truth prevail? We’d like to think so, but within this particular world of Perry Mason, we cannot say that anything is altogether guaranteed.

