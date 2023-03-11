The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: More this winter?

Is there any chance at all that we could learn something more about The Wheel of Time season 2 over the rest of the winter? Should there be any realistic expectations of this at all?

We suppose that a great starting-off point here is of course noting that we’d personally love for there to be at least something more on the future of this show. Prime Video has been cryptic about the future for a while and honestly, a big part of it is baffling. They started to really promote the show around eight months ago at San Diego Comic-Con and since that time, we’ve seen a few reveals and that’s it. We understand that post-production takes a long time, but we’re surprised that they have not tried to even approximate when the fantasy epic will be coming back.

Of course, our dream scenario at this point is that the streamer comes out and gives us at least a window for season 2 before we get into the spring, and there is at least a small chance of that happening. However, at the same time we recognize that we are mostly playing the odds at this point. There are only so many days left! This is why, when we really stop in and think about it, we believe that the show is going to wait until spring to really start sharing some good stuff.

We still think we are months away from seeing the new season play out and yet, we don’t think that the show is some impossible distance away anymore. We tend to think that in April, the veil will start to be lifted a little bit.

Remember that, in the midst of all our frustration, there is still a reason to remember that season 2 could be great and that the streaming service has a lot of hope wrapped up in its future. There is a reason why they renewed it for a season 3 in advance! That’s not just something we can forget about right now.

Related – Get some more news on The Wheel of Time, including other expectations all about the future

When do you think we will get a firm premiere date for The Wheel of Time season 2?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Prime Video.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







