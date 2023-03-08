The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: The likely months

Per most estimates at the moment, it does feel like we are well on the road to seeing The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere before too long. Are we in the home stretch? That depends on what you want to call it!

After all, it is abundantly clear to us at the moment that the Prime Video series is not coming back at some point this month, even if that would be wonderful. We also have our doubts that it’s coming at some point in April, either. The Amazon-owned streaming service has The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at that point and we tend to think that this is going to be their top priority until we get at least to May. After all, that has been one of their bigger awards-show recipients over the years!

If we are to think about The Wheel of Time only through the lens of likely months, there are a few different ones that we would consider: May, June, and then July. We don’t know what else there would be. It’s hard to imagine season 2 would premiere later than that, given how long it has been in post-production already. Meanwhile, we don’t think it needs to go up against some of the other programming currently being planned for late summer or the fall.

If we had to wager a big-time guess here, we do tend to think right now that late May or June makes a good bit of sense. We could even see this being something that arrives over Memorial Day Weekend, which is a great window for people to stream shows when there isn’t much on broadcast TV.

In the end, we’ll have to see what Prime Video decides … but this is at least some great food for thought at the moment.

