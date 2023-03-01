The Wheel of Time season 2 premiere date: Hopes for March

Is March poised to be a huge month in regards to The Wheel of Time season 2 news? On the surface, let’s just say there are reasons for hope! We, of course, have also been around long enough to know that nothing within the world of TV is altogether guaranteed.

For the time being, though, this is what we can pass along. Filming for the fantasy epic has been done for a long time and through that, we tend to think that the series has to be inching closer to being done with post-production. That has been the major hang-up in regards to the show coming out, but we’re moving towards a point where Prime Video could start to share a little something more.

So what will said “something” look like? We don’t expect any new episodes this March, so go ahead and get that idea out of your head. We could, however, see something in the vein of an official premiere date announcement, and news that we will be getting the next batch of episodes at some point around May or June. This is a time where Prime Video could benefit from getting these episodes out there, so why delay it longer than that, provided that the episodes are done?

For those looking for season 3 news, we do think there’s hope that we’ll hear a little more on filming in the coming months — we’re a little less optimistic, however, that we’ll hear a lot more about it before March wraps up. Since the future of the show is for now secure, the producers have the opportunity to ensure that everything is perfect before getting back out there to shoot anything else.

Also, go ahead and remember this — with Carnival Row ending before too long, the Amazon-owned streaming service is going to need to put some more things on their schedule. Isn’t this a great option for them, given its previous success?

What do you think we could learn about The Wheel of Time season 3 over the course of March?

Be sure to let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates. (Photo: Prime Video.)

