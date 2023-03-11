Fire Country season 1 episode 17: Where is the first promo?

As we get ourselves prepared for Fire Country season 1 episode 17 on CBS, we know there is a lot to be excited about. Take, for example, a really dramatic story with Jake at the center of it.

Is this character the arsonist? We understand why there are a ton of questions around him at the moment, but we also think there is more to this story than what first meets the eye. Don’t be surprised if this is some sort of elaborate frame job, whether it be by Collin or someone else. Either this is the case, or it is just what we want to be the case and because of this, we are willing to persuade ourselves into thinking that it is true.

Unfortunately, last night there was no new promo setting the stage for what lies ahead, which is a rarity for this season as a whole. So why aren’t we getting that?

Well, let’s just say that there is a pretty simple reason for it right now: There’s just no real reason for the network to release one when we are so far away from the show coming back! The plan right now is for the Max Thieriot drama to be back when we get to Friday, March 31, and we tend to think that there’s a little bit more insight that will be shared closer to the date. This is not a case of the network just shunning their responsibility to promote the show, so don’t worry about that — Fire Country already has a season 2, so they want it to get big ratings.

We are getting close to the home stretch of the season and with that in mind, there is one simple bit of advice we’re going to hand over: Be prepared for things to get crazier and crazier the rest of the way.

