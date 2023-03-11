Chicago Fire season 12: Where is the renewal at NBC?

Are you starting to wonder about a potential Chicago Fire season 12 over at NBC? Let’s just say that this point, we do not blame you. We’re now in the thick of March and yet, the future of the entirety of the One Chicago franchise remains a little bit murky.

On one hand, it is tough given that there is some other uncertainty out there with the show right now — just take, for example, the questions swirling around when Taylor Kinney will be coming back. (We hope he takes however much time he needs.) Yet, we don’t think there is too big of a reason for Chicago Fire fans to be out there pressing the panic button.

Remember here, first and foremost, that the entire franchise remains solid for NBC and is a significant ratings performer. Meanwhile, there’s also potential for them to continue to perform rather well in terms of streaming. We don’t think the network has any intention of having the show go anywhere, and if we had to make a big prediction at present, it is this: They are trying to get multi-season orders together for the entire franchise at once.

Don’t be surprised if at some point over the net month or so, we hear news about Chicago Fire season 12 AND season 13. These big renewals give the writers the luxury of being able to think and plan far ahead, which is not something that every program under the sun gets. It just makes sense for NBC to do this given their longstanding relationship with Dick Wolf, who also produces the entire Law & Order franchise. Those shows, for the record, are also waiting news on additional seasons.

What we are really getting to at the end of the day is this: The next several weeks are going to be pretty busy on the renewal front. We’ll have to wait and see what happens, and if we do end up getting multiple seasons all at once.

