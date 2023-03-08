Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Season 11 episode 16 teases

Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? We don’t think that it will come as much of a shock that we want to see it — especially given some recent promos!

If you have not seen for whatever reason what we are talking about, the latest tease that is out there for season 11 episode 16 shows Stella Kidd in a certain degree of danger. We certainly hope that the producers are not removing Miranda Rae Mayo from the equation, especially while Taylor Kinney is currently away from the show! There is still no specific timeline as to when he is going to be back; the actor is taking care of a personal situation, and we just hope that everything is okay in his world.

Now, let’s get to sharing the bad news pertaining to Chicago Fire — there is no installment tonight on NBC. The same goes for the following week, as well. For the time being, episode 16 (titled “Acting Up”) is set to air on Wednesday, March 22. If you do want to see a little more insight all about it, take a look at the attached synopsis:

03/22/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Cruz feels the burden of his increased responsibilities. Kidd, Gallo and Carver get caught in the middle of a gang war on a call. Herrmann wrangles Trudy for help lifting Cindy’s mood. TV-14

As we do get closer to this episode arriving, let’s hope that there are a few more details that surface and beyond that, a little bit more hope for Cindy. If there is one person within the entire world of the show who needs it, absolutely it’s her in the midst of her health battle. At least we know that the entire Firehouse 51 and beyond will be there to lift up her and Herrmann in any way that they possibly can.

What are you the most interested in seeing when you do have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 11 episode 16?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

