Chicago Fire season 11 episode 16 spoilers: Will Stella Kidd die?

We know that you will not have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 11 episode 16 until March 22, and that is 100% a hard pill to swallow. Why give us such a long hiatus right now? Well, a lot of it is to ensure that there is a more solid run of episodes leading into the finale.

Of course, a part of what makes this finale so difficult is tied to the situation of one Stella Kidd, who is held at gunpoint in the promo for this episode.

So how worried should you be for the future of Miranda Rae Mayo’s character? To some extent, we do tend to think you should be nervous, mostly because this is a show that has a tendency to kill people off. Also, we recognize that there are some people who could be nervous about Kidd’s future given that Taylor Kinney’s character of Severide is currently off-screen. Could these two characters vanish from the show at the same time?

Well, let’s put an end to some of that paranoia now: There is no evidence at the moment that Kinney’s departure of the show will be permanent, as he is off on a temporary leave of absence. Also, there is no information out there suggesting that Mayo is departing the show, either. We think there is going to be a Stellaride reunion at some point!

Of course, none of this should make you feel altogether peaceful about what is coming on the show moving forward, as there is still room for a number of surprises and you should 100% be prepared for that. This entire situation for Stella is going to be a real test of her leadership; talking down someone with a gun is a hard thing to do, especially since this is a human danger that is typically reserved more for either a cop or a crisis negotiator.

What do you think is going to happen to Stella over the course of Chicago Fire season 11 episode 16?

