Your Honor season 2 episode 10 (finale): Will Michael lie?

Before too long, we are going to have a chance to see Your Honor season 2 episode 10 arrive on Showtime and with that, the end of the story. Is this the end of the show forever? That is still up in the air.

One of the things that is immediately curious entering this final episode (at least for now) is that Showtime is being as cryptic with it as they can possibly be. There was no promo setting the stage for it at the end of episode 9 and instead, we’re just in this strange, collective holding pattern to see how they are going to set it up. They want there to be an air of mystery, and one of the big question marks right now is what Michael is going to do. Will he lie? Is he going to find himself within a courtroom?

Given that the series started with Bryan Cranston’s character as a formidable judge, it makes sense that we gravitate back to some of these themes at the end of the season. We also feel like if you have any particular idea as to how this is going to end, it’s hard to feel confident about it. The first season ended with such a shock ending; who is to say that season 2 wouldn’t repeat that trend? We think it is meant to be a conversation starter about the legal system, the idea of redemption, and a whole lot more.

The biggest idea that we keep coming back to entering the finale is rather simple: We really don’t think that Cranston or the producers are altogether concerned with crafting a neat resolution or a happy ending. There has been tragedy throughout this world from the beginning, so it would be strange and maybe even wrong to think that we would see something totally different at the end here.

